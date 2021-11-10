Gambler game still has a cult following from its Dispatch district roots
A Bulwell micro-pub is recalling how it became the launch pad for a journey round the world – in the form of a board game.
Nearly 40 'Gambler' players turned up to play the exciting and challenging game at the Bull's Well.
Designed by Bulwell man Charlie Towlson in 1987, the game entails gambling one's way around the globe with the aim of making a winning bet in Las Vegas.
Gambler never hit the mainstream but thrives on being one of the biggest cult board games in the country with players across the UK and far beyond.
The Bull's Well session saw two of the all-time greats, Nuala 'Razor' O'Rourke, from Oakham, and the Pink Lady, Debbie Heaton, from Warrington, win on the two main tables, while local man Lee 'Red' Redmile triumphed on the rookies table.
There was also a Gambler exhibition with postcard clues distributed for another aspect of the game, a hidden message on the Gambler playing board.
This is known only by Charlie and his son, Zak, 20, who has recently established his own company, The Gambler Cult, taking the game into a totally new direction with the message centre stage.
Zak described it as ‘like a jigsaw, the Rubik cube or a crossword’ and even Gambler’s sponsor, PJS Garage in Bulwell, does not know the answer.
Zak's first book, Lost In The Woods of School, is being published at the end of the month.
He will also be off to Sri Lanka after Christmas to do voluntary work as a teaching assistant.