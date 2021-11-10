Gambler game still has a cult following from its Dispatch district roots

Nearly 40 'Gambler' players turned up to play the exciting and challenging game at the Bull's Well.

Designed by Bulwell man Charlie Towlson in 1987, the game entails gambling one's way around the globe with the aim of making a winning bet in Las Vegas.

Gambler never hit the mainstream but thrives on being one of the biggest cult board games in the country with players across the UK and far beyond.

Players from back in the day trying their hand at the cult game Gambler. Photo: Tony Stocks

The Bull's Well session saw two of the all-time greats, Nuala 'Razor' O'Rourke, from Oakham, and the Pink Lady, Debbie Heaton, from Warrington, win on the two main tables, while local man Lee 'Red' Redmile triumphed on the rookies table.

There was also a Gambler exhibition with postcard clues distributed for another aspect of the game, a hidden message on the Gambler playing board.

This is known only by Charlie and his son, Zak, 20, who has recently established his own company, The Gambler Cult, taking the game into a totally new direction with the message centre stage.

Zak described it as ‘like a jigsaw, the Rubik cube or a crossword’ and even Gambler’s sponsor, PJS Garage in Bulwell, does not know the answer.

Zak's first book, Lost In The Woods of School, is being published at the end of the month.