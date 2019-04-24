Geraldine Saldeba from Bulwell has been found Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... A woman who went missing from the Bulwell area has been found safe and well. Geraldine Saldeba, 48, was last seen near to Nottingham train station at around 3.40pm yesterday (Tuesday, April 23). Nottinghamshire Police would like everyone who shared the appeal. Geraldine Saldeba 92% of East Midlands adults want social networks to face criminal sanctions if they fail to keep children safe