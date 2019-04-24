Geraldine Saldeba from Bulwell has been found

A woman who went missing from the Bulwell area has been found safe and well.

Geraldine Saldeba, 48, was last seen near to Nottingham train station at around 3.40pm yesterday (Tuesday, April 23).
Nottinghamshire Police would like everyone who shared the appeal.

Geraldine Saldeba

