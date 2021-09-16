Get active with free activities at Hucknall Leisure Centre for National Fitness Day

Taking place on Wednesday, September 22, Hucknall will offer free virtual group exercise classes and fitness testing.

The theme for this year’s campaign is ‘Fitness Unites Us’, with communities across the country uniting to recognise our common interest in fitness and the social and mental

power of being active.

Hucknall Leisure Centre will be offering free virtual group classes and fitness testing on the day

Lorenzo Clark, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We’re delighted to get behind National Fitness Day, it’s a fantastic opportunity for people to try out a new activity or

class for free and to celebrate the benefits of being active.

“This initiative has been supported by Everyone Active for several years and we’re really pleased to see it continue to grow.

"This year is a chance to celebrate leisure activity in all forms and we’re excited to welcome the local community to get active at our centres.”

Huw Edwards, chief executive of ukactive, which co-ordinates the campaign, added: “National Fitness Day has become the most active day of the year, powered by our incredible physical activity sector, helping millions to create habits that last a lifetime.

“Following the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, physical activity has never been so important to our wellbeing, supporting our physical and mental health as well as bringing communities together through the fun of fitness.

“We hope this year’s National Fitness Day will be celebrated in every corner of the UK, shining a spotlight on the essential role that fitness has in our future.”

To book your place and join our activities on the day, please call Hucknall Leisure Centre on 0115 956 8750, visit the Everyone Active website here or download the free Everyone Active app.

You can also get involved by posting photos or messages on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter in the build-up and during the week, by using the hashtag #Fitness2Me to share

what fitness means to you – whether it be beating stress, improving wellbeing, making friends or achieving a target, share whatever motivates you.