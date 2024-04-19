Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taking place tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday, April 21, the event is part of the celebrations to mark the 200th anniversary of the death of the famous poet Lord Byron, who is now buried at Hucknall Parish Church.

Come dressed as Byron to join in the weekend anniversary activities through the historic house and gardens at Newstead Abbey, inspired by Byron’s activity there.

Meet some of his people, his dogs, hear songs, his poems, go on trails and tours, write pledges to nature and maybe catch a glimpse of the man himself.

Byron's Bash is taking place at Newstead Abbey this weekend. Photo: Other

Activites include house tours, poetry readings, talks and exhibitions about the man himself, fun games and crafts and some regency and Greek dancing.

There’s also a chance to hunt the monks in the gardens.

Activities start at 10am on both day and site entry and parking charges apply on entry.