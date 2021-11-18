Get festive in Hucknall with Santa's grotto and carols in the park

The grotto will be open to welcome visitors young and old to see Santa on Thursday, December 2, Wednesday, December 8, Thursday, December 9, Sunday, December 12, Wednesday, December 15, Thursday, December 16 and Sunday, December 19.

For all weekday dates, the grotto will be open from 3.30pm to 7pm, while opening times for the two Sunday dates are 10am to 4pm.

Supporting the grotto are Feel Good Families, OT Fundraising, Keycraft and Reach Out Residents of Hucknall.

Meet Santa in his grotto at Keycraft next month

Donations are welcome and all money raised will go towards supporting the local community.

Residents can also get truly into the Christmas spirit on Thursday, December 16 when Reach Out stages a special Carols Around The Christmas Tree event at Nabb Park off Nabbs Lane.

Starting at 6pm, the event will be led by the Rev Vanessa Hollingworth and feature the Hucknall & Linby Mining Community Brass Band.

All are welcome, anyone coming is advised to bring a torch.

Reach Out’s next meeting will be on Tuesday, November 30 at 6.30pm at Holgate Academy. Sally Wyatt, from the group, said: “We have the main hall so people can feel safe.”

Reach Out is a tenants’ and residents’ group for all who live in west Hucknall.