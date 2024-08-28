Get fit on two wheels or two feet in Bulwell this September

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 28th Aug 2024, 13:36 BST
Whether it’s on two wheels or two feet, Nottingham City Council’s Travel Well project aims to support people to build activity into their daily lives for lasting healthy changes.

And the scheme is holding series of events in Bulwell during September, particularly for women.

Cycle confidence and rider leader training sessions for women only are taking place at Bulwell Forest Recreation Ground on Wednesday, September 4, Wednesday, September 11 and Wednesday, September 18 with all sessions running from 10am to 11am.

A number of cycling and walking Travel Well sessions are taking place in Bulwell in September. Photo: Tracey WhitefootA number of cycling and walking Travel Well sessions are taking place in Bulwell in September. Photo: Tracey Whitefoot
On Wednesday, September 8, again at the recreation ground, a group cycle training session is running from 10am to 11am, while one-to-one sessions run from 11.15am to 12.15pm.

A bike maintenance workshop is being held at Crabtree Farm Community Centre on Steadford Close on Wednesday, September 11 from 10am to 12noon.

Alongside bike sessions, Nordic walking sessions are being held at the Ken Martin Leisure Centre every Thursday throughout the month – September 5, 12, 19 and 26 – all between 11am and 12noon.

