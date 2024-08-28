Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Whether it’s on two wheels or two feet, Nottingham City Council’s Travel Well project aims to support people to build activity into their daily lives for lasting healthy changes.

And the scheme is holding series of events in Bulwell during September, particularly for women.

Cycle confidence and rider leader training sessions for women only are taking place at Bulwell Forest Recreation Ground on Wednesday, September 4, Wednesday, September 11 and Wednesday, September 18 with all sessions running from 10am to 11am.

On Wednesday, September 8, again at the recreation ground, a group cycle training session is running from 10am to 11am, while one-to-one sessions run from 11.15am to 12.15pm.

A bike maintenance workshop is being held at Crabtree Farm Community Centre on Steadford Close on Wednesday, September 11 from 10am to 12noon.

Alongside bike sessions, Nordic walking sessions are being held at the Ken Martin Leisure Centre every Thursday throughout the month – September 5, 12, 19 and 26 – all between 11am and 12noon.