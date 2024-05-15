Get naked at Newstead Abbey Park this summer for the Great British Skinny Dip

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Summer is here and it’s time to get naked in Newstead Abbey Park.

Yes, you did read that right.

Tongues – and other body parts – will be wagging on June 1 as Newstead Abbey Park hosts an event for the Great British Skinny Dip (GBSD).

Hosted by local naturism club Nottingham Sun Club, the event is just one of many GBSD events taking place across the UK as part of a nationwide initiative orgainsed by British Naturism and British Heart Foundation (BHF).

An event in the Great British Skinny Dip is taking place at Newstead Abbey Park next month. Photo: Other

Posting on its website, organisers said: “Thousands of people across the UK will be skinny dipping to raise money for BHF and experiencing the exhilaration of being naked.

"They will improve their mental and physical health and wellbeing, body confidence and reduce their stress.

"They’ll also have great fun.

“Take this opportunity to get involved.

"Host a dip or join one of the organised events.

"Gone are those dark days of Victorian prudery, shrouded in body shame.

"We encourage you to go forth and be proud, be free.”

Details of Nottingham Sun Club’s event are also on the GBSD website.

The club says: “To take part in the GBSD email the visitor warden at [email protected]

"Visits are strictly by prior arrangement and confirmation only.

On the day all visitors will be met and checked off the approved visitor list and must provide photographic D and their confirmation details and must abide by NSC rules at all times.