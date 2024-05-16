Get naked in Newstead this summer for the Great British Skinny Dip
and live on Freeview channel 276
Yes, you did read that right.
Tongues – and other body parts – will be wagging on June 1 as ‘local naturism club Nottingham Sun Club hosts an event for the Great British Skinny Dip (GBSD).
The event is just one of many GBSD events taking place across the UK as part of a nationwide initiative organised by British Naturism and British Heart Foundation (BHF).
Nottingham Sun Club is a private club with a private pool in the grounds of Newstead Abbey Park.
However, it – and the GBSD event – are not in any way linked to Newstead Abbey.
Posting on its website, organisers said: “Thousands of people across the UK will be skinny dipping to raise money for BHF and experiencing the exhilaration of being naked.
"They will improve their mental and physical health and wellbeing, body confidence and reduce their stress.
"They’ll also have great fun.
“Take this opportunity to get involved.
"Host a dip or join one of the organised events.
"Gone are those dark days of Victorian prudery, shrouded in body shame.
"We encourage you to go forth and be proud, be free.”
Details of Nottingham Sun Club’s event are also on the GBSD website.
The club says: “To take part in the GBSD email the visitor warden at [email protected]
"Visits are strictly by prior arrangement and confirmation only.
On the day all visitors will be met and checked off the approved visitor list and must provide photographic D and their confirmation details and must abide by NSC rules at all times.
“Entry to the site is free but visitors must pay a £10 donation to BHF.”