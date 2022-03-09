The Shiftr Bike Film Night is happening at the town’s Arc Cinema on High Street on Sunday, March 20 and will feature four curated films from cyclists and filmmakers around the world, from all walks of life and taking on unique challenges all in the name of Type 2 fun.

The four films being shown are:

Rainspotting – The story of an epic 84-hour bikepacking adventure through Scotland's Grampians.

The special Shiftr film night is taking place at Hucknall's Arc Cinema this month

Girls Gotta Eat Dirt – A short film produced by Ripton & Co about three friends sharing the joy of hurtling down rocky slopes on their mountain bikes.

All Bodies on Bikes – Join Kailey Kornhauser and Marley Blonsky on their mission to change the idea that people in larger bodies can't ride bikes.

Resolution Race – Follow four hilarious Scottish women as they set off on cargo bikes from Edinburgh to Copenhagen, on Boxing Day hoping to make it in time for the New Year.

The evening is being organised by Shiftr, a magazine and online blogfeed that focuses on giving a voice to, and telling the stories of, underrepresented riders in the cycling community.

Nick Archer, co-editor, said: “From those who are just starting out and getting the hang of their daily commute, to those unsupported adventurers pushing their bodies and spirits to the limit, we promote diversity, equality, inclusivity and respect, bringing people together in their love for bicycles.”

Nick and fellow co-editor Charlotte Hartwell will be leading a group from Nottingham City Centre to Hucknall Station, meeting with representatives from coming from Niottingham’s Women In Tandem Workshop.

Nick continued: “Our good friends' Women in Tandem are welcoming people to attend their open day at their brand new workshop on Chaucer Street in Nottingham and those attending are welcome to attend the film night too.”

The film night is a completely free event but tickets will need to be booked from the Eventbrite page here.