Get set for great live music as Hucknall Fest is back this weekend

Tributes to biggest names in pop and punk rock are taking to the stage in Hucknall this weekend as Hucknall Fest returns to Titchfield Park.

Tribute acts will include to punk rockers Green Day and Avril Lavigne, pop stars Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter and alternative rockers Coldplay.

There will also be music from solo artist Izzye, Ant Green’s Visual Show and a 90s Ibiza Classics Show.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a funfair, inflatables, face painting and a market village filled with local businesses and crafters.

Organised by Out of the Box Events on behalf of Ashfield Council, Hucknall Fest is on Saturday, July 5 from 11am to 10pm.

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall on the district council, said: “This is a fabulous summer event that has something for everyone.

"We have some fantastic live music for you – whether you are a pop fan or prefer something a little more rock we have you covered.

“It will be a day to remember and we hope to see you all there.

"This is just part of our amazing events programme – don’t forget with have Ashfield Show in August.

“Both of these events were a huge success last year and we hope they will be even better this summer - you don’t want to miss out.”

This is part of the council’s summer of events which includes the three-day Ashfield Show from August 8-10 on Sutton Lawn, followed by the Ashfield Food & Drink Festival in Hucknall on August 17.