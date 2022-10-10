Get Wyrd in Hucknall as theatre group presents a Terry Pratchett classic

Wyrd Sisters tells the story of three benevolent, strong-minded witches, who seek to save their kingdom, Lancre, from the evil Duke Felmet who took the throne by assassinating his cousin, the late King Verance.

As the witches try to find an alternative ruler for Lancre, Felmet slowly descends into madness, caused by his guilt.

Love Veracruz are presenting Wyrd Sisters in Hucknall this month

Pratchett’s witty and satirical take on the Shakespeare’s Macbeth will leave you laughing, enlightened, and firmly aware that you would not want to cross Granny Weatherwax or her two witchy companions, Nanny Ogg and Magrat Garlick on a dark heath

As a love story unfolds within, let a ghost, a fool, a troupe of actors, and a dry sense of humour whisk you away to the world of Terry Pratchett.

It’s on from October 20 to 22 at 7.30pm each night.