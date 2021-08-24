Ghost hunters want Hucknall homes to investigate

Are spooky and strange events taking place inside your walls that you can’t explain?

If the answer’s ‘yes’ and you’re in Hucknall then the Nottingham Ghost Investigations Team wants to hear from you.

The team, which was set up in 2003, is looking for more Hucknall venues to investigate, particularly private homes.

Adam Bird and his team want to investigate ghostly activity in Hucknall

Adam Bird, one of the company founders, said: “There’s not been too many investigations in Hucknall, for whatever reason, and I thought it would be good to come and check out the area as there’s a lot of history there.

"There is a lot to go at with the mining background, for example, but we’re also keen to get investigate hauntings in private homes too because people get hauntings in their own houses too.

"So we thought we’d appeal to the people of Hucknall and see if they’ve got any ghostly problems or know anywhere in the town that could do with being investigated.”

Adam has spent his life fascinated by the subject of ghosts and it made going into ghost investigation the natural career choice.

He continued: “I saw my first ghost in my own house when I was 11 and I’ve just been fascinated by it ever since.

"We then had the birth of TV shows like Most Haunted and from there, I decided to put together my own team.

"Since then, business has been good, you’d be surprised just how many people have these sort of issues, shall we say."

Over the course of the 18 years, Adam and the team have discovered evidence and signs of several supernatural phenomena in people’s homes.

He said: “There have been quite a few really, we’ve numerous cases in private homes where people have had really quite a problem with hauntings and using certain methods, we’ve managed to get rid of them for them.

"Our main purpose is to get some concrete evidence as obviously there are sceptical people out there.

"We haven’t got the smoking gun yet, the full apparition but we’ve caught certain things.