The event at Rushcliffe Country Park, which saw hundreds of people ‘Walk With Joe’, formed part of this year’s fundraising campaign for BBC Children in Need.

More than 30 Girlguiding members, including adult volunteers, Rainbows and Brownies joined the Nottinghamshire parkrun with Joe alongside hundreds of others from the local community to walk the route with family and friends to fundraise and reap the benefits of being in the great outdoors.

The girls wore their Girlguiding uniform and Pudsey ears to get into the spirit of the event.

Girlguiding members, including adult volunteers, Rainbows and Brownies joined the Nottinghamshire parkrun with Joe Wicks.

Joe is leading walks at four different parkrun locations across the UK in November for BBC Children in Need, including Maidenhead, Newport, Dundee and Nottingham.

In addition, many other family friendly parkrun locations across the UK will be joining the campaign and encouraging supporters to join the walks to help make a difference. Anyone taking part over the two weekends will be encouraged to come along dressed in their best fancy dress, spotty outfits or Pudsey ears. To find out more please visit https://www.bbcchildreninneed.co.uk/fundraising/walk-with-joe/

As part of Walk with Joe, Joe has also committed to walking an epic 30-mile ultra-marathon to raise funds for BBC Children in Need. On Friday, November 18, Joe will start his walk in MediaCityUK and aims to finish in ten hours to reach the BBC Children in Need Great Spotacular Appeal Show. Along the way, Joe will be joined by special guests, including charity fundraisers and other celebrity friends. The event will be live streamed on Joe’s social media account(s), and he’ll also face some unexpected surprises and challenges along the way.

Commenting on the Walk with Joe fundraising events, Joe said: “I’m a massive advocate of moving the body to help the mind, and walking and talking with family and friends has always been really important to me. Walk with Joe is an easy and accessible way for people of all abilities to come together and reconnect, while helping to raise money for children and young people across the UK.

Advertisement

"By getting together, we can make a real difference. I’m so excited to meet the families and lead some of the routes, I hope everyone comes along to support such a great cause. And if you can’t make it down to your local parkrun, don’t forget to tune into my ultra-marathon livestream!”

The Walk With Joe parkrun events are just one of many fundraising activities Girlguiding’s nearly 370,000 Rainbows, Brownies, Guides, Rangers and volunteers are taking on this year. Girlguiding members up and down the country are being encouraged to supercharge their fundraising by choosing an activity they love and getting together with friends, family or as a unit to make it longer, faster or bigger than ever before. From read a’thons, skip-a’thons to juggle at’thons and walk a’thons – the possibilities are endless.