Glorious weather for Hucknall's Whyburn Farm campaign fundraising dog show and hog roast this weekend

The double-header is being held at the Horse and Groom pub in Linby and will feature a fun dog show from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

This will be followed by a hog roast from 6.30pm to 9.30pm.

The group is opposed to Ashfield District Council’s draft local plan proposals, which include 3,000 new homes pinpointed for green-belt land at Whyburn Farm in the town.

The dog show and hog roast will both take place at the Horse & Groom in Linby. Photo: Google

But those involved are also opposed to other plans in Hucknall, including those for 100 homes at the landmark Misk Hills.

And the events at the Groom are the latest staged to boost campaign coffers.

At the dog show, there will be judging categories including ‘prettiest girl’ to ‘most handsome boy’, ‘best puppy’ and ‘young handler’ – as well as ‘best in show’. Rosettes and certificates will be handed out to winners.

Entry cost is £2 a class and registration starts at 1pm.

Other attractions include stalls, a raffle and a K8 dog agility demonstration.

Into the evening, tickets for the hog roast are £5 per child and £10 for an adult. Family tickets are also available and pre-booking is essential.

Musical entertainment will be provided by Hucknall’s Phil Rostance and guests.