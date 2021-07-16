Grab a jab at Victoria Embankment this weekend

The bus will be at Victoria Embankment, alongside the River Trent, on Saturday, July 17, and Sunday, July 18, from 11am to 3pm.

Any eligible person will be able to receive their first dose of the vaccine on the bus if they have not already taken up the offer.

The public will also be able to grab their second jab as long as it has been 56 days since their first dose.

Eligible people include all those over 18, those who are clinically vulnerable as well as carers.

As well as the vaccine bus, all vaccination sites across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire will be offering walk-in appointments for first and second doses.

Second doses will be available for those who had their first dose 56 days (eight weeks) ago. The public can see the latest opening times on the website or alternatively can book an appointment online or by calling 119.

Amanda Sullivan, accountable officer for the NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire CCG, said: “As we approach July 19, there has never been a more important time to get your first vaccine, it not only protects you but it will also protect your family and friends.

“Our hospitals are seeing more people being admitted suffering with Covid-19, many of whom have not had a vaccine. I would urge all those who have not yet taken up the offer to get a vaccine to keep you and those around you safe from the virus.

“So, while you’re out enjoying the glorious weather this weekend, do your bit and ‘grab a jab’ too.”

With temperatures set to soar over the weekend, health bosses have also urged the public to prepare for the heat by wearing a hat, putting on sun cream and drinking plenty of water.

