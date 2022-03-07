Grandfather, 89, dies in tragic Bulwell house fire

The tragedy happened on Anders Drive in Bulwell

Firefighters from Stockhill Fire Station and Eastwood Fire Station responded to the call and attended a house on Anders Drive just before midnight on Thursday March 3.

The victim was found by firefighters in the property and later declared dead at the scene. No one else was involved or was inside the property.

A fire investigation has now been launched.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue group manager, Chris Clark, said: “We want to send our most sincere condolences to the family during this very sad time. We would like to thank neighbours for raising the alarm and our partners for their assistance at this incident.

“Incidents like these remind us all of the devastating consequences of fire, and our advice to everyone is to make sure you have working smoke alarms and that everyone in your home knows what to do in the event of a fire. If you, or someone you know, can’t assess the risks in the home you could be eligible for a free Safe and Well visit.”

Comments were also made on the fire service’s Facebook page in the aftermath of the tragedy.

A member of the man’s family said: “Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, thankyou for everything you did trying to save my grandad, our family is utterly heartbroken.”

The fire and rescue service visited properties on Saturday March 4 on Anders Drive, Aldrin Close, Apollo Drive, Swigert Close and Young Close in Bulwell to reassure the community and offer fire safety advice to residents.

Tony Jepson said: “Thankyou Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue for all your hard work. After the sad loss you have put so much effort into visiting neighbours on Anders Drive and Appollo Drive to install smoke detectors which has dealt with the safety concerns of many of our older neighbours.

"You do some sterling work and we are very grateful.”

The Anders Drive fire came just hours after another, unrelated, blaze at a house on Downes Close in Bulwell at 6.15pm on Thursday March 3.

Firefighters from the Hucknall and Stockhill fire stations were called after a fire broke out in the living room. No-one was injured.