Great response from Hucknall and Bulwell folk to Guide Dogs appeal - but more help is still needed

But it is urging people to still get in touch if they can help.

The charity launched an urgent appeal last month for volunteers who could provide loving, temporary homes for trainee guide dogs, whilst they prepare to become life-changing guides.

The charity’s volunteer Fosterers look after dogs on evenings and weekends, as they complete the latter stages of their guide dog training.

More volunteer carer homes are still needed for trainee guide dogs

Guide Dogs covers the cost of all the food, veterinary care and equipment required for each dog and provides volunteer fosterers with full training and support.

The charity was looking for at least 25 new homes for future guide dogs in the Nottinghamshire area and says around half of the homes needed have now been found.

Melanie Brown, volunteering co-ordinator for Guide Dogs Nottingham, said “Since launching our appeal, we’ve had more than 100 enquiries in the last two weeks, which is

fantastic.

“From these enquiries, we’ve now got 10 new, temporary homes for our trainee guide dogs.

“We still need to find at least another 15 homes in the Nottingham area, so we’d urge people to still get in touch if they think they could help.

“This is a rewarding volunteering role, giving people the opportunity to look after a dog at home, without the full-time commitment of having a pet dog.

“We’re very happy to discuss the role over the phone if you have any questions.”

As part of the role, fosterers would be required to drop dogs at the Nottingham Guide Dogs centre in Phoenix Business Park, just outside Bulwell on weekday mornings and collect them again in the evening.

A guide dog begins its formal training at around 12 to14 months old and, in normal circumstances, most dogs qualify as working guide dogs by the age of two.

Volunteer fosterers usually care for dogs that are between 14 to 24 months of age.

Volunteers must be 18 or over and applications from people who have other pets at home are welcome.