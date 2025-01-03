Greek delegation visits Lord Byron's tomb in Hucknall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eighteen people from Missolonghi in Greece, visited Hucknall Parish Church just before Christmas.

The poet Lord Byron is buried in the family vault at the church – along with his daughter, the mathematician and computing pioneer Ada Lovelace – and the visitors laid a flower spray there.

Last year marked the 200th anniversary of Byron's death in Missolonghi on April 19, 1824 while helping the Greeks in their fight for freedom from Turkish oppression.

During their visit, the Greek group also went to Newstead Abbey, which was Byron's ancestral home.

Ken Robinson, chairman of the Byron Festival Committee, said the timing of the visit meant that it took place just within the bicentenary year.

Byron died while leading a campaign in 1824, at the age of 36, from a fever contracted after the first and second sieges of Missolonghi.

Sources say his heart remained in Greece but the rest of his remains were brought back to England and buried at Hucknall.