Green-fingered Hucknall care home resident is proud of his gardening skills
Adnan, who lives at Watnall House on Watnall Road, has been proudly telling everyone about his allotment and what he’s been growing there.
He said: “In my allotment, I am growing strawberries, sweetcorn, potatoes, peas, beetroots, onions, carrots and cucumbers.
"I am very proud of it and I want to show it to the community.”
Jo Bird, one of the staff members at Watnall House, who helps Adnan with his gardening, said: "There was an old planter in the garden and a he got a bag of soil and things started to grow, so my son made him two more planters out of pallets and since then, things have grown and grown and grown.
"He’s bought himself a miniature greenhouse now and he’s got so much growing, strawberries, corn on the cob, peas and more.
"He’s just so proud of it and they haven’t got much so this means the world to him.”
Jess Ruffell, another staff member, added: “It’s been so good for him to do this and and he’s so proud of what he’s done, he’s even made a scrapbook about it and everything.”
