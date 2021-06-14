Following the devastating fire at Grenfell, which happened four years ago today (June 14), Nottingham City Council agreed to fund £8.5 million in fire safety enhancement works to tower blocks and flats across the city.

Nottingham City Homes (NCH) has carried out the works, which include retrofitting sprinklers in high rise flats and communal areas of 13 high rise blocks, upgrading existing intercoms with new video display screens and door entry systems and upgrading existing tannoys.

NCH had already retrofitted sprinklers in four blocks of low-rise flats before Grenfell, and routinely includes sprinklers in new apartment developments.

Cladding on all NCH-managed council blocks meets the required safety standards, and is not the same as that used on the Grenfell Tower.

Recently, it was also announced that further additional fire safety measures will be carried out at 375 flats in Bestwood.

These measure will include vital upgrades beneficial for residents with a visual or hearing impairment

Coun Linda Woodings, portfolio holder for planning, housing and heritage at Nottingham City Council, said: “Since the terrible tragedy at Grenfell, we have undertaken a huge amount of work with our local partners to enhance the fire safety of our buildings.

“All of our council high-rise blocks have fire risk assessments in place and are fully compliant with current regulations.

"We have installed sprinkler systems, and upgraded the fire alarms, intercoms and communication equipment.

"This programme of fire safety improvements will offer further reassurance to the people living in our high rise blocks.”

“Having significantly funded these fire safety works in council high rise buildings, we will continue to urge the Government to help us pay for this vital work, so that we don’t have to delay other housing improvements as a result of the additional cost.”

Bryn Coleman, head of prevention, protection and fire investigation at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Sprinklers are the most effective way to ensure that fires are suppressed or even extinguished before the fire service can arrive.

"They save lives and reduce injuries, protect firefighters who attend incidents and reduce the amount of damage to both property and the environment from fire.”

Nick Murphy, chief executive at Nottingham City Homes, said: “Thanks to all our tenants and leaseholders for letting us into their homes to carry out this work.

"Our specialist team at NCH have done a fantastic job installing these sprinklers.

"Whilst this is an important milestone, we are not complacent when it comes to the safety of our residents.

"Fire safety is everyone’s responsibility, and by working closely with our residents we can ensure everyone feels safe in their home.”