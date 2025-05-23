Group of knife carriers arrested and jailed after incidents across Nottinghamshire - including Bulwell

A group of six knife carriers have been arrested, charged and jailed after producing weapons on the streets of Nottinghamshire.

They were involved in a range of different incidents across the county, including Bulwell, but they all took the decision to carry a knife in public.

The message from Nottinghamshire Police to other people who take this conscious decision is clear – you will be identified and hauled before the courts to face the consequences of your actions.

Chief Inspector Karl Thomas, the force’s lead on knife crime, said: “We have said repeatedly that the decision to go out into the street carrying a knife puts both you and the other people you come into contact with at greater risk of harm.

Clockwise, from top left, Connor Page, Kyron MacGregor, Tyeece Richardson, Dante Shakespeare, Sebastian Neil and Reegan Smith

“This decision also means you are very likely to end up before the courts.

“CCTV is extensive in Nottingham and if you produce a knife you will be captured on camera doing so.

“The county is very well policed, with a combination of high-visibility patrols and the work of our knife crime team meaning people carrying weapons will be spotted and arrested.”

Nottinghamshire Police is shining a light on the ongoing efforts by the force to crackdown on knife crime as part of the latest Sceptre, which runs until Sunday, May 25.

A number of initiatives are taking place as part of this, including the roll out of amnesty bins, knife sweeps, schools visits, and extra patrols conducted by the county's neighbourhood policing teams.

Reegan Smith has been jailed after stabbing a teenager in Bulwell when his back was turned.

The 20-year-old was standing nearby when one of his friends got into a fight with a 17-year-old boy outside KFC.

While his unsuspecting victim focused on the person he was brawling with, Smith crept up behind and pulled out a knife from his pocket.

He then used the weapon to stab the boy in the back before fleeing from the scene.

Within the space of 24 hours, detectives had identified and arrested Smith – who was 19 at the time.

That prompt police work ensured he was left with no alternative but to plead guilty to the charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing a knife in public when they were put to him.

Smith, of Caunton Avenue, St Ann’s, received an extended custodial sentence of seven years and ten months on April 24.

And Dante Shakespeare, 18, was jailed after he brandished a machete during a street altercation in Bulwell.

Shakespeare was among a small group who became involved in an argument with a van driver at around 1.30pm on March 24, 2025.

The driver pursued the group in the van before Shakespeare was seen on CCTV footage in Muriel Street producing a machete and running after the vehicle.

An officer was able to identify Shakespeare following a trawl of CCTV in the area.

Shakespeare, of Mount Pleasant, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to affray and possession of a knife in a public place.

He was jailed for ten months when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on May 1.

Four other men were also arrested and jailed for incidents in Nottingham City Centre and other parts of Nottinghamshire.