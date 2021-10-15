Hallowe'en is on the horizon, so we have raided our archives for spooky Hucknall snaps from the past. Spot anyone?

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Dispatch snappers captured the moment. Do you remember these events or recognise someone in these pics? Perhaps you’re on one yourself!
1. Having fun
2007: this trio of skeletons are enjoying their Hallowe’en party at Hucknall Leisure Centre.
Photo: Angela Ward
2. All dressed up
2006: this duo dressed up as pumpkins for some Hallowe’en fun at Hucknall Leisure Centre.
Photo: Angela Ward
3. Ghostly goings on
2010: these three youngsters are pictured at a Hallowe’en event held at Hucknall Town Football Club.
Photo: Jane Hilton
4. Spooky group shot
2011: Hucknall’s Fun Factor Children’s Group held a Hallowe’en party at Hucknall Town Football Club. Do you recognise anyone?
Photo: Jane Hilton