2008: staff and children had a spooktacular time at Hucknall Day Nursery’s Hallowe’en fancy dress party.

Hallowe'en is on the horizon, so we have raided our archives for spooky Hucknall snaps from the past. Spot anyone?

Take a trip down memory lane with this fabulous slideshow of bygone snaps from the Hucknall area.

By Sharon Brandom
Friday, 15th October 2021, 10:32 am

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Dispatch snappers captured the moment. Do you remember these events or recognise someone in these pics? Perhaps you’re on one yourself!

If you have any old photos you would like us to feature, email [email protected]

1. Having fun

2007: this trio of skeletons are enjoying their Hallowe’en party at Hucknall Leisure Centre.

Photo: Angela Ward

2. All dressed up

2006: this duo dressed up as pumpkins for some Hallowe’en fun at Hucknall Leisure Centre.

Photo: Angela Ward

3. Ghostly goings on

2010: these three youngsters are pictured at a Hallowe’en event held at Hucknall Town Football Club.

Photo: Jane Hilton

4. Spooky group shot

2011: Hucknall’s Fun Factor Children’s Group held a Hallowe’en party at Hucknall Town Football Club. Do you recognise anyone?

Photo: Jane Hilton

