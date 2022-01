Residents have been taking to social media forums and Facebook groups in recent days all saying they can hear a constant low buzz or hum at various times in the day but more loudly at night.

And it’s a bone of contention for many with some unable to sleep at night because the of the constant humming or buzzing sound.

Several theories have been put forward as to what it is and where it is coming from with the Rolls-Royce plant considered the most likely source.

Have you heard the Hucknall hum? What could it be?

However, a sewage works pumping water and traffic on the M1 have also been put forward as possible sources.

Roads where the hum seems to be being heard the most include Ruffs Drive, Butlers Hill and Shortwood Avenue.