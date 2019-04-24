Have you seen missing Geraldine Saldeba from Bulwell?

Police officers are concerned for the safety of a woman who has gone missing from the Bulwell area.

Geraldine Saldeba, 48, was last seen near to Nottingham train station at around 3:40pm yesterday (Tuesday, April 23).

Geraldine Saldeba

Geraldine is of a larger build and is around 5ft 8ins tall.

She is described as having short black hair and was last seen wearing a navy blue gilet, a long sleeved yellow top, dark coloured trousers and carrying a colourful rucksack.

If you have seen Geraldine or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 948 of April 19.