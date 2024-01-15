Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Patricia was reported missing from the Hucknall area having last been seen Sunday, January 14, 2024 around 2pm.

In an online appeal from Nottinghamshire Police on www.facebook.com/nottspolice, a spokesperson said: “If you have seen Patricia or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 423 of 15 January 2024.”