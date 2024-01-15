News you can trust since 1904
Have you seen missing Patricia from Hucknall?

Police are concerned for Patricia’s safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen her.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 15th Jan 2024, 16:58 GMT
Patricia was reported missing from the Hucknall area having last been seen Sunday, January 14, 2024 around 2pm.

Patricia is described as 5ft tall, short mousey coloured hair and a small build.

Patricia is missing from the Hucknall area.
In an online appeal from Nottinghamshire Police on www.facebook.com/nottspolice, a spokesperson said: “If you have seen Patricia or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 423 of 15 January 2024.”