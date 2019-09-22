Have you seen missing woman from Bulwell?

A 33-year-old woman is missing from the Bulwell area.

Nottinghamshire Police are concerned for the safety of Amy Young after she was reported missing at around 7.15pm yesterday (Saturday, September 21).

Amy Young

Amy is described as white, of medium build and is around 5ft 5ins tall.

She is described as having dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a dark hooded top and trousers

If you have seen Amy or have any information about her whereabouts contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1037 of September 21.