Get ready to head back to a classic cinematic decade at Hucknall’s Arc Cinema during January.

The popular venue is hosting its 90s Rewind Film Festival​ during the month, featuring screenings of classic 90s movies.

From cult classics to family favourites, immerse yourself in the unforgettable cinematic gems that shaped our pop culture.

First up will be Mrs Doubtfire, starring the late, great Robin Williams, and which can be seen on Saturday and Sunday.

Williams plays a man who disguises himself in the role of a nanny and convinces his ex-wife to hire him.

Other films in the season that you can see during the rest of January are The Shawshank Redemption, surely the favourite 90s movie of many cinemagoers, plus the still chilling Scream and the epic to end all epics, James Cameron’s hugely successful 1997 movie Titanic, starring Kate Winslet, Leonardo DiCaprio and many more.

Also this week, there’s the arrival of One Life, with multi-award winner Anthony Hopkins as the extraordinary Nicholas Winton, whose incredible life story saw him saving hundreds of Jewish children from the Nazis in the run-up to World War Two.

Film times for the week (Friday, January 5 to Thursday, January 11) are:

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (12A): Fri 14:30, 17:15, 20:00; Sat and Sun 11:30, 14:20, 17:10, 20:00; Mon to Wed 20:00; Thu 14:45, 17:30, 20:15.

Cats In The Museum (PG): Sat and Sun 12:55.

Ferrari (18): Fri 17:00, 20:00; Sat & Sun 14:40, 20:15; Mon 17:10, 20:10; Tue and Wed 17:10, 20:10; Thu 17:25, 20:15.

Mrs Doubtfire (90s Rewind) (12): Sat and Sun 17:30.

Next Goal Wins (12A): Fri 14:15; Sat and Sun 15:00; Mon to Wed 17:30; Thu 15:00.

One Life (12A): Fri 14:30, 17:20, 20:00; Sat and Sun 17:30, 20:00; Mon to Wed 17:00, 19:35; Thu 18:10, 20:30.

The Inseparables (U): Sat and Sun 10:45.

Wonka (PG): Fri 14:00, 16:45, 19:30; Sat & Sun 11:00, 12:00, 13:45, 19:30, 19:15; Mon to Wed 17:00, 19:45, Thu 15:00, 17:30, 20:00.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (12A): Thu 15:00.