Health bosses urge the public to help local NHS

All health and care services across the city and county have felt the strain as life returns to normal following Covid-19 restrictions coming to an end but for health and care staff the challenge of the pandemic has not gone away.

Latest figures show that in the patch there are 200 people with Covid-19 in hospital beds with 26 being in the most critical condition.

At the same time the A&E teams are seeing increasing numbers of patients, with over 1,100 patients in just one day at King’s Mill and Queen’s Medical Centre. As a result of A&E being full patients are experiencing long waits.

NHS and care services across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire are asking for the public’s help to make sure they can focus emergency care on the sickest patients.

Dr David Selwyn, medical director at Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs the King’s Mill Hospital, said: “We are here for every single patient who needs us, but please if you do not have a major, life changing illness consider visiting an Urgent Treatment Centre and if you are unsure visit 111 for advice on the best place for your needs.

“We are asking people to use the most appropriate services available to them for anything that is not life threatening and if you are unsure visit 111 online. GPs are open and late appointments are available; and pharmacies can help with advice and give many over the counter solutions to colds, tummy troubles and rashes. Our urgent treatment centres are a good alternative to A&E if your injury is not life-threatening.”

With hospitals full and patients waiting for long periods of time, the clinical teams are doing all they can to make sure people in hospital who are well are able to return home. The hospital teams rely on families to help with getting their loved ones home and now more than ever that help is needed.

Remember

The NHS is here for you and so if you are concerned about a new lump or mole or have any other health issues then please get in touch with your GP.

If it is not an emergency you can use a range of services, such as:

Pharmacies can offer over the counter advice and treat common illnesses such as colds, sore throats, stings and allergies.

Call 111 First – Once a patients calls 111 or visits 111 online they will be navigated to the most appropriate service, first time by a trained operator. The operator will even be able to book appointments and timeslots at the most appropriate health service for your needs.

Visit the NHS Urgent Care Centre

Nottingham - The NHS Urgent Care Centre (next to the BBC building) is open every day from 7am-9pm. It deals with non-life threatening injuries and health problems. You don’t need an appointment to attend. Seaton House, London Road, Nottingham, NG2 4LA Tel: 0115 883 8500

Newark – Newark Hospital is open 9am-10pm. It can be found on Boundary Road, NG24 4DE