Heartbroken family's tribute to Hucknall man killed in incident outside Spanish nightclub
On its Facebook page, Nottinghamshire Police say Nikki Robinson, aged 30, died following an incident outside a nightclub in Spain on Friday June 21.
The incident is being investigated by the Catalan Police.
Nikki, who worked as a carpenter for Evolution Sport, loved travelling the world and enjoyed spending quality time with his friends, family and beloved dog Bulla.
Police are supporting the family with specially trained officers on behalf of the Foreign Commonwealth Development Office and Spanish law enforcement.
In a family statement, Nikki’s family said: “We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved son, brother, uncle, grandson, and great friend Nikki Robinson.
“Nikki was a hard-working lad and a family man who tragically died whilst working out in Spain.
"The matter is under investigation by the Catalan Police.
“Nikki loved his job and had the great opportunity to travel the world with his closest friends with whom he worked alongside, made possible by Evolution Sport.
“When Nikki was at home, he loved spending time with his dog and his family and was in the process of renovating a camper van for more adventures.”
His family have asked for privacy during this extremely difficult time.
