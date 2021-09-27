Help find missing Hucknall teenager Leah Anderson

The police are concerned for her safety and are asking the public for help.Leah is described as 5’8” tall, medium build with brown shoulder length bushy hair. Leah was last seen wearing the clothes shown in the image - a black puffa jacket, navy blue tracksuit bottoms and black and white Nike trainers.If you have seen Leah or know where she might be, please call us on 101, quoting incident number 734 of 26/09/2021. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.