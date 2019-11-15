Help make food parcels for struggling families in Hucknall extra special this Christmas by donating

The call has gone out for generous people in the Dispatch area to give people and families who are in need something extra this Christmas.

The Engage Food project gives out food parcels to families who are in need in Hucknall and the surrounding area and donations are needed for the Christmas parcels.

The project, based at Under One Roof in Vine Street, Hucknall, is co-ordinated by Ed Rippon.

Ed said: “We give out 85 parcels a month to individuals and families who are in need in Hucknall and the local area.

“We ask that people are referred to us through an agency that knows the background of the person who is coming along.

“We fill the parcels with non-perishable foods such as tinned meat and vegetables.

“But at Christmas we try and make the parcels a bit nicer. We put in chocolate biscuits and selection boxes.

“You can give anything that is non-perishable but we are after Christmas treats such as mince pies, stollens, Christmas puddings and chocolate biscuits. We want to add a little bit extra to the parcels at this time of year.

“We also need extra supplies for after the Christmas period as well as we always give out two parcels in January to give people an extra helping hand as people find it particularly difficult after Christmas.

“What we do ask is that people check things are in date, particularly mince pies, as we need to make sure they will last until Christmas.

“We start giving them out at the beginning of December so if people are able to start donating it would be greatly appreciated.”

If you would like to make a donation you can take them along on a Monday morning, Thursday and Friday.