People across Nottinghamshire can give a gift for a child being treated in Nottingham Children’s Hospital through the charity’s Grant a Christmas Wish campaign. Donate any amount, no matter how large or small, and help bring a smile to the face of a baby or child in hospital this Christmas.

Donations will help provide toys, games and activities, specially chosen by the hospital’s experienced play specialists, for children and young people who find themselves on a hospital ward this festive season.

Advertisement

For those who would like to do something fun and festive to raise money for patients, the charity’s Christmas Jumper Day returns on Thursday, December 8. Take part with school friends or colleagues, and raise money for Nottingham’s hospitals while donning your festive-wear.

You can donate a gift to a child who will be staying in hospital this Christmas through the Grant a Christmas Wish campaign.

Nottingham Hospitals Charity’s popular Christmas Tree Recycling scheme also returns this Christmas, and is a great way to do something green, get rid of your old Christmas tree, and help Nottingham’s hospitals at the same time.

The charity’s team of volunteers will be collecting used real Christmas trees from across Nottinghamshire from Saturday, January 7, 2023.

Advertisement

Anyone wishing to have their tree collected must register in advance, as spaces fill fast. Trees are collected for a donation from just £10, making it an affordable and convenient way to dispose of your unwanted tree.

Finally, for those who want to celebrate or remember someone special this festive season, the charity’s Lights to Celebrate campaign returns. For a donation from £5, you can write a tribute in honour of a loved one, and dedicate a light on one of the charity’s virtual Christmas trees at City Hospital or Queen’s Medical Centre.

Advertisement

The Christmas Tree Recycling scheme is another way to raise funds while disposing of your old real Christmas tree.

Louise Knight, head of fundraising at Nottingham Hospitals Charity, said: “We’ve got a fundraising event to suit everyone this festive season. Whether you’re looking to have fun with friends or colleagues and raise a few pounds, give a gift to a child in hospital, or celebrate the life of someone special, there are some wonderful ways to do all this and support patients and staff at Nottingham’s NHS hospitals at the same time.”

Advertisement

For more information about Nottingham Hospitals Charity’s Christmas fundraising campaigns, please go to www.nottinghamhospitalscharity.org.uk/christmas.

For another article click here:

Advertisement

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Advertisement

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement