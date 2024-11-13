Here are seven Christmas lights switch on events happening around Nottinghamshire

1 . Sutton

Sutton's Christmas Celebration will be on Thursday, November 21, from 4pm to 7.30pm at Market Place car park. It will be an evening of festive fun with Christmas market stalls, hot food and drink, seasonal entertainment and, of course, the all-important light switch on. The big man himself will also be making an appearance as Santa will meet guests as he arrives on his sleigh. Photo: Brian Eyre