Here are seven things you may not know about Sherwood Forest's legend Robin Hood

4 . Robin Hood's death

According to research from History UK, all versions of the Robin Hood story share the same account of his death. As he grew older and became ill, he went with Little John to Kirklees Priory near Huddersfield to be treated by his aunt, the Prioress. However, a certain Sir Roger de Doncaster persuaded her to murder her nephew, and the Prioress slowly bled Robin to death. With the last of his strength, he blew his horn, and Little John came to his aid, but it was too late. Little John placed Robin’s bow in his hand and carried him to a window. From there, Robin managed to loose one arrow. He asked Little John to bury him where the arrow landed, which he duly did. A mound in Kirklees Park, within bow-shot of the house, is still visible and is said to be his last resting place. Little John’s grave can be seen in Hathersage churchyard in Derbyshire. Photo: National World