Here are the crimes reported in Hucknall over the last week

Here are the crimes reported to police for the week to October 31.

Burglary Dwelling

Between 10.00am and 1.00pm on Thursday October 24 in Papplewick Lane, Hucknall, the back door to a property was forced to gain entry. Police do not know if anything was stolen.

Between 9.00am and 4.15pm on Thursday October 24 in Bishops way, Hucknall, a house was entered by smashing the glass in patio door. The offenders were disturbed but made off with coins and jewellery.

Burglary other

At around 12.15pm on Sunday October 27 in Blenheim Park Road, Bulwell, an industrial unit was broken into and searched, nothing obvious was stolen.

Between Saturday October 26 and 7.45pm on Monday October 28 in Blenheim Park Road, Bulwell, the windows of an industrial unit were smashed and shutters forced but no entry was gained.

Theft of motor vehicle

Between 8.00pm on Thursday 24 and 8.00am Friday October 25 in Annesley Road, Hucknall, a black and gold Gilera Runner motorbike was stolen.

Between 10.00pm on Saturday 26 and 11.15am on Sunday October 27 in Portland road, Hucknall, the front number plate was snapped off a Toyota Aygo.

Theft from motor vehicle

At some time prior to Sunday October 27 in Washdyke Lane, Hucknall, the rear number plate was stolen from a Ford Ranger.

Between 9.50pm on Tuesday October 29 in Sandy Lane, Hucknall, a Mitsubishi Trojan van was broken into. Police do not know at this time if anything was stolen.

Between 4.45pm on Sunday October 27 and 6.50am on Monday October 28 in Wagstaff Lane, Jacksdale, a Citroen Dispatch van was broken into and the following DeWalt items stolen: drill, multi tool and a DAB radio,

Between 7.30pm on Tuesday 29 and 7.00am on Wednesday October 30 in Church Lane, Underwood, a white Ford Transit van was broken into and a Makita drill stolen.

Criminal damage

At around 7.35pm on Sunday October 27 in Belvoir Street, Hucknall, a window to a property was smashed.

Between 11.00am and 12.45pm on Sunday October 27 in Goodall Crescent, Hucknall, the window to a ground floor fat was smashed.

At sometime on Monday October 28 in Goodall Crescent, Hucknall, glue was forced into the front door lock of a flat.

Between 12.35pm and 13.05pm on Sunday October 27 outside Home Bargains, Ashgate Road, Hucknall, the paint work on the passenger side of a blue Vauxhall Tigra was scratched.

If you have any information relating to the above criminal activity, please contact the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team by e-mail at AshfieldNPT@nottinghamshire.pnn.police.uk or you can contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.