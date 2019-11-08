Here are the roads closed in Nottinghamshire this afternoon

Nottinghamshire County Council has updated their list of road closures in the county.
Road closures
Laxton Road, Egmanton
Shireoaks Common Rhodesia (under the bridge)
Kirton - B1164 - Tuxford Egmanton
Cross Street, Sturton Le Steeple
Shireoaks Rd, Shireoakes (outside Hudson Farm)*
Main St Eaton- Ollerton Road Jct A636 North Road
Caythorpe Road, Caythorpe- Lowdham
Newcastle Avenue, Worksop
Cotgrave Lane, Tollerton
King Street, Worksop
Dalton Road, East Drayton
Great North Rd, Sutton on Trent
Manor Road, Caunton
Thorpe Lane, Shireoaks
Laneham Rd, Dunham onTrent
Marsh Lane, Misterton
A60 Oldcotes – Langold to Oldcotes
A634 – Oldcotes to Blyth
Weston Road to Egmanton – Bridge closed
Berry Hill Road – Roundabout to Kings Walk
Main Street, Eaton
Milbaulk Lane, Walkeringham
Darlton Road, East Drayton
Main Street, Stokeham
Dunham Road, Laneham
Park Lane, Lambley
South Parade, Bawtry
Old London Road, West Drayton
School closures
Walkeringham Primary School
Others in the north of the county may have been affected by flooding and had to close. Please contact the school directly in the first instance if you are unsure.
Public Transport
The Nottsbus 108 service will not be able to run today. For other public transport information, please contact the bus provider directly.