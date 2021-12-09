Here's where Hucknall Rotary Club's Santa sleigh will be in the coming days
The Hucknall Rotary Club’s Santa sleigh is back on the streets of the town this month as it aims to raise £2,500 for the club’s annual Christmas appeal.
And it will be visiting the following areas in the coming week.
Thursday, December 9: Linby Road area between 6pm and 8pm.
Friday, December 10: Hucknall town centre from 9.30am to 12noon.
Saturday, December 11: Hucknall Tesco Extra from 9am onwards.
Sunday, December 12: Bulwell Morrisons from 10am onwards.
Monday, December 13: Stainsborough and Bolingey Way from 6pm to 8pm.
Wednesday, December 15: Polperro Way and Christchurch Road from 6pm to 8pm.
Thursday, December 16: Vaughan Estate from 6pm to 8pm.
Friday December 17 and Saturday, December 18: Hucknall town centre from 9am onwards on both days,
The club has also set up a JustGiving page that people can donate to, click here for details.