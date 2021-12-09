And it will be visiting the following areas in the coming week.

Thursday, December 9: Linby Road area between 6pm and 8pm.

Friday, December 10: Hucknall town centre from 9.30am to 12noon.

The Hucknall Rotary Club Santa's sleigh will be heading to different parts of the town this coming week

Saturday, December 11: Hucknall Tesco Extra from 9am onwards.

Sunday, December 12: Bulwell Morrisons from 10am onwards.

Monday, December 13: Stainsborough and Bolingey Way from 6pm to 8pm.

Wednesday, December 15: Polperro Way and Christchurch Road from 6pm to 8pm.

Look out for Santa visiting a street near you on his Rotary Club sleigh this week

Thursday, December 16: Vaughan Estate from 6pm to 8pm.

Friday December 17 and Saturday, December 18: Hucknall town centre from 9am onwards on both days,