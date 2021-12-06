Today (Monday), it will be on the Ruffs Estate and Salterford from 6pm to 8pm.

On Wednesday, December 8, it will be on the Papplewick Green Estate from 6pm to 8pm.

On Thursday, December 9,the sleigh will be around the Linby Road area, again between 6pm and 8pm.

The Hucknall Rotary Club Santa's sleigh was at the big Christmas lights switch-on and will be around the town this week

And on Friday, December 10, it will be back in Hucknall town centre from 9.30am to 12noon.

The sleigh will be visiting local schools and supermarkets as well as the streets around the town raising money for local good causes and wider causes the Rotary supports.

The club has also set up a JustGiving page that people can donate to, click here for details.