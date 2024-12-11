Heroic Hucknall children save dad's life after bonfire rages out of control

Two Hucknall children have been honoured for their bravery after their quick actions saved their dad’s life when he caught fire only a few days after Bonfire Night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred on November 9 when Sam Barker was accidentally ignited by his bonfire at the family home on Watnall Road after it got out of control and the flames quickly spread to his clothing.

Sam's children, Harry and Grace – aged eight and six – immediately came to the rescue and their quick and brave actions prevented this accident from being much worse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recalling the safety training that they had received at their school, Grace told her dad to 'stop, drop and roll' whilst Harry made an initial call for help to family friends.

Harry and Grace Barker saved their dad's life with their quick-thinking after his clothes caught fire. Photo: Submitted

Grace was remembering something she had recently learnt at school during a fire safety session.

Following her instructions, Sam fell to the ground and began rolling, effectively putting out the fire and preventing any further injuries.

Firefighters from Hucknall Fire Station responded to the incident gave Sam first aid before he travelled to Kings Mill Hospital for further treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam said: "As guilty as I feel for putting them both through such a scary ordeal, I couldn't be prouder of how sensible they were remembering everything taught to them about fire safety.

Harry and Grace Barker with firefighters from Hucknall Fire Station. Photo: Submitted

Without their actions I could have suffered far worse injury.

"Thank you to the school for their support, and of course, the firefighters, for everything."

On December 9, Hucknall firefighters and Damien West, Nottinghamshire Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) went to Harry and Grace’s school – Hucknall Flying High Academy on Shepherd Street, to present both with an 'act of bravery' certificate during a safety assembly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry and Grace receiving their bravery awards from firefighters at their school assembly. Photo: Submitted

Karl Clowery, head teacher, said: "Our aim is to work in an amazing, safe environment and this includes our pupils knowing how fire can be dangerous, and what to do in that unfortunate situation.

"This action from Harry and Grace just shows how wonderful they are – it was really brave of them and is a testament to their parents."

Mr West added: "We are extremely proud of both Harry and Grace.

"They made a truly scary situation better by staying calm and knowing exactly what to do, which is why it was important for us as a service to recognise them for their bravery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This incident is a powerful reminder of how vital fire education is.

"The children's quick thinking really prevented this incident from being much worse.

"We urge all families to talk about fire safety with their children and rehearse what to do in case of an emergency - it can save a life."