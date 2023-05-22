PCs Lisa Desantis and Paul Charlesworth, along with fellow officers, heard over the airwaves that a National Police Air Service (NPAS) aircraft was observing a motorbike being ridden dangerously and at high speed in the Hucknall area.

As the motorcyclist entered the Farnsfield area, a motorbike matching the description passed in front of PC Charlesworth’s and Desantis’ advanced police vehicle at speed.

PC Desantis said: “We only got a brief visual of it before it went out of sight.

A high-speed Hucknall pursuit features on Police Interceptors tonight

Guided by NPAS we continued travelling through Farnsfield, towards Halam and Southwell.

PC Desantis continued: “I only got the odd glimpse of the motorbike in the distance which I could see was being ridden dangerously, including undertaking and overtaking vehicles and going on the wrong side of the road.

"The rider was also seen pulling wheelies at high speed.

“We eventually continued through Southwell, driving along the A612 towards the junction with the A617 which is controlled by traffic lights. It was then we spotted the bike again.

“The rider looked behind, spotted our vehicle, and then reacted to our presence, proceeding to undertake static vehicles at the red traffic lights before turning onto the A617.

"The bike was being ridden dangerously, putting other road users in danger.”

The rider was finally stopped after officers made tactical contact with the bike, at low speed.

Officers subsequently detained him, with NPAS providing assistance.

PC Desantis gave first aid treatment to the rider, after he suffered a cut to his knee, and he was duly arrested before he was seen to by paramedics.

The dramatic incident happened on April 15 last year

Tonight’s show also features more excellent work by Nottinghamshire Police’s city knife crime team, who recover drugs and arrest a suspect after a proactive vehicle stop, and fellow Police Interceptors also stop other drivers suspected to have committed offences.