Historic first ever Hucknall Pride starts today

Running until Sunday, August 28, the historic event will celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in Hucknall and the surrounding towns and villages.

Already, Pride flags and colours are being seen around the town and local people and businesses have been giving the event their full backing.

Your Dispatch is also fully supporting the event.

Hucknall Pride starts today and carries on throughout the weekend

The event has been organised by four Hucknall pubs – Damo’s, Byron’s Rest, The Red Lion and The Half Moon.

Each pub will be staging events, in addition to further events at the John Godber Centre and the Arc Cinema.

The first big event is tonight (Friday) with a rainbow disco party at the John Godber Centre from 6pm to 10pm.

Celebrating a festival of colour, entry is free but securing a ticket from the centre beforehand will guarantee a place due to limited capacity.

Events continue tomorrow (Saturday) with a drag show at the Half Moon hosted by Harley Noah and Alison Dawes, and featuring Ms Classpergers.

A special free meditation and movement yoga session, hosted by Caroline Morris is at the John Godber Centre from 9.30am to 10.45am – click here to book a place.

And an LGBT+ coffee and conversation morning is taking place at the Byron’s Rest.

Throughout the weekend, the Arc Cinema will be showing screenings of the award-winning film Pride – click here to book tickets.