Holiday football club is dream come true for Hucknall coach David

David Lilley, who spent his own childhood playing football in Titchfield Park, created training sessions for 400 youngsters this summer through his DL Football Coaching company.

All spaces on the sessions were snapped up within 48 hours of being announced on DL Football Coaching’s social media channels.

David Lilley had always dreamt of launching a community football club and he was finally able to make the dream a reality thank to a £3,000 loan from midlands housebuilders Persimmon as part of its community champions scheme.

David Lilley with children who took part in his summer football club

David said: “My focus has always been about encouraging children to the sport and helping them to reach their full potential, whatever their background.

“I launched my children’s soccer school during the lockdown and it is growing from strength to strength, but I really wanted to create a scheme that allowed the wider community to enjoy the sport.

“Persimmon’s funding paid for all on the training equipment, bibs and coaching fees, who are all professional coaches themselves, and this enabled us to create 400 free football sessions.

“We knew the sessions would be popular but were amazed by the response we received.

"We had towards 800 enquiries so hope to secure the support of other local businesses for future holiday clubs.

“All of the sessions have taken place at Titchfield Park, which has a place in my own heart as it is where I played football as a child and practised my skills.”

Neil Follows, managing director for Persimmon Homes Nottingham, added: “We feel it’s important to support the community and we were very happy to help David’s new initiative.

"We hope it becomes a regular fixture for the school holidays.”

For further information on DL Football Coaching visit its Facebook page here.