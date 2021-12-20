Bulwell Academy said chicken burgers had been taken off the menu as a result of the incident, which happened shortly before the end of term, and added that it always adhered to the strictest food safety standards in its kitchens.

Lindsey McFarlane said her 13-year-old daughter was ‘severely poorly with food poisoning’ as a result of eating the part of the burger because she ‘wasn’t aware she shouldn’t eat it’.

"She added: “I was in total shock, children trust school chefs to cook them food that can be eaten.

Lindsey McFarlane's daughter was served a burger containing raw chicken at Bulwell Academy

“I did have a phone call from the head of the school regarding the misapp he was very apologetic for what had happened and had taken the matter into his own hands to remove the chicken burger from the menu and speak with kitchen staff in the school.

“However, even though my daughter is fit and well now and returned to school last Monday, she’s not had anyone come to see her to see if she’s feeling better and to give her a direct apology.”

A spokesperson for Bulwell Academy said: “Because we take food safety in our kitchen very seriously, incidents are few and far between.