On Saturday 20 November crews from Arnold, Hucknall , Highfields and London Road Fire Station attended a house fire in Bulwell, as well as support from two Derbyshire crews.As crews carried out a final inspection firefighters found a frightened cat hiding among the burnt debris.

She was very damp, having probably been caught in the initial firefighting and then damping down, but otherwise safe and sound and she was carried gently away to a warm safe place to dry out.