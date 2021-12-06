House fire in Dispatch district has an extra rescue job for firefighters
Firefighters from Hucknall were among crews attending a house fire in Bulwell last month where the rescue process unearthed an extra householder needed to be saved.
Monday, 6th December 2021, 3:08 pm
On Saturday 20 November crews from Arnold, Hucknall, Highfields and London Road Fire Station attended a house fire in Bulwell, as well as support from two Derbyshire crews.As crews carried out a final inspection firefighters found a frightened cat hiding among the burnt debris.
She was very damp, having probably been caught in the initial firefighting and then damping down, but otherwise safe and sound and she was carried gently away to a warm safe place to dry out.