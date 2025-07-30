How to help your children reduce screen time over summer in Nottinghamshire

2 . Spend time in nature

I believe that spending time in nature should be the top option on our list. It truly is the best way to learn, have fun, and take a break from screens. With many green spaces and parks nearby, we have several great options to enjoy during the summer holidays. In particular, be sure to check out the events happening at Sherwood Forest this August. Children can put down their tablets and computer games and live like an outlaw for a day, in the heart of Nottinghamshire. Photo: Spend time in nature