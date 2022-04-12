After missing 2021 due to Covid, this event was due to take place in February at the John Godber Centre in the town.

But organisers said at the time the ongoing Covid situation meant there were ‘too many uncertainties and risks at the to go ahead’.

However, the good news for beer lovers was that the event was not cancelled completely and instead just postponed to the summer and will now take place over the weekend of July 28-31.

The Hucknall Beer Festival is back this year

Hucknall ale fans have already had a taster of what’s to come after the first Hucknall Beer Tap Festival took place in the town in February over the dates the beer festival would have taken place.

And after that taster, the main event is now on the horizon and real ale fans from across the country, as well as Nottinghamshire, will be heading for Hucknall to sample some of the UK’s best brews.

The festival is also a fund-raising event for the John Godber Centre itself and Hucknall brewery Lincoln Green Brewing Company has also been supporting the centre and the festival through a new beer, Portland, it released back in February when the festival should have taken place.

The brewery has been donating 10p from every pint sold of the new beer to the festival to help secure the financial future of the event.

Hucknall man Andrew Ludlow, secretary of the Nottingham Branch of the Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA) which is supporting the event, said: “Get out your t-shirts and start looking forward to an excellent weekend of good weather and good beer.

"The idea is this year will be a sort of interim one but more spectacular as it’s a summer one so we hope to make use of the outdoor back area of the hall at the John Godber Centre and make it a sort of beer garden .

"Hopefully, we will have some good weather and that will bring in a few more people.

"We have been away for a while because of Covid, although we only missed one as we were one of the very last festivals to take place in 2020 before the pandemic started.