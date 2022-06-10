Delayed, due to Covid-19, from its usual February dates, the event has previously incorporated the Champion Beer of Nottinghamshire (CBoN) competition which normally creates a star ale of the festival with the winning beer becoming deemed ‘unmissable’ and is usually one of the first to sell out.

Festival goers want to see if the judging panel got it right and if they agree with their tastes.

With the competition not due to return until the February 2023 event, a new idea for the 2022 festival has emerged.

You can help pick the star ales for this year's Hucknall Beer Festival

Nottingham CAMRA, which selects and places the orders for the ales, is looking for real ale enthusiasts and festival fans to help shape the final beer list by recommending its ‘unmissable’ ales of the festival by submitting recommendations of beers they truly love and want to see on next month’s festival list.

Ale lovers can nominate brews that they feel all Hucknall festivalgoers will enjoy as much as they do.

The winning recommendation will receive a festival prize pack which will include beer tokens for use at the event and their recommended ale will then be added to the festival beer list with the winning recommendation printed in the programme.

To enter fans just need to email [email protected] or message the Hucknall Beer Festival Facebook page stating the brewery and beer they love and think is a must for Hucknall’ s beer list and include the reason for their recommendation.

There is a requirement that the ale is available in time for delivery the week of the festival.

Kim Pears, John Godber Centre manager, said: “We’re so fortunate to have some wonderful breweries and cider makers in the Nottinghamshire area and we’re looking forward to the return on Hucknall Beer Festival in July and enjoying these across the weekend.

“Ray Blockley (festival organiser) has chosen some great ciders from near and far and Andrew Ludlow (Nottingham CAMRA secretary) is working on the beer list with some special choices lined up.

"We’ve hosted the Champion Beer of Nottingham Competition for a few years now at Hucknall Beer Festival and by asking festival fans for their recommendations it helps to enhance the beer list and is a good talking point that festival fans can see if they agree like they do about the CBoN competition.

"I’ve got my personal recommendation but there are so many great ales it is difficult to narrow it down.