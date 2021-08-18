Hucknall all set to host first ever Ashfield Food & Drink Festival

The new festival will take over the pedestrianised High Street in August, this Sunday, August 22, from 10am to 5pm.

The new event is being hosted by Ashfield District Council, together with partners Discover Ashfield and Lincoln Green Brewery.

The event brings together the finest food and drink producers in Hucknall and surrounding areas and aims to become an annual event in the food and drink calendar.

The festival will be on Hucknall high street

A exciting selection of stalls has been lined up, selling a variety of artisan food, drinks, produce and gifts.

There will be freshly made hot food including authentic Neapolitan pizzas from

B’Reyt Dough, Turkish street food from Istanbul Grill, and luxury crepes from Rupert Mole.

Homemade gooey brownies and sourdough donuts will be on offer from Taartie, alongside stuffed cookie cups from Outlaw Cookie Club.

There will be plenty to choose from for cider and ale lovers, with a variety of breweries exhibiting including Hucknall’s own Torkard Cider and Lincoln Green Brewery.

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), council leader, said: “We are so excited to

be able to bring this food and drink Festival to Hucknall, the first of its kind in

Ashfield.

"We have attracted traders from all over the county, and beyond, to bring

some of the best food and drinks to Hucknall.

“After the last 18 months that we have had, it feels amazing that we will be able to host such a large event to bring the community together for the first time.

"The festival is set to be a huge celebration and is just one of the events and activities that we have planned for this year as part of the Welcome Back Fund.”

The full list of stalls at the event is:

Back-A-Yard Cuisine (Jamaican food)

B’Reyt Dough Neapolitan Pizza

British Food Box (homemade cheeses)

Brocklebys Pies (homemade pies)

Cook-it-up (homemade traybakes, cookies and lemonade)

Cossack Cuisine (Russian cuisine)

DC Outside Events (doughnuts)

Fig Tree (chutneys, jams and condiments)

Harrison & Griffiths (Caribbean fruit cakes)

Lazydog Distillery (rum)

Lincoln Green Brewing Company (bottled beers)

Mr Olive UK (olives, baklava and nuts)

Munchies & More (bread, honey, scones)

O'Donnell Moonshine Ltd (spirits)

Outlaw Cookie Club (cookies, stuffed cookie cups, cookie pizzas)

Personalise-it-4-Me (laser-engraved gifts)

R&G Curry Paste (authentic Thai curry pastes)

Rupert Mole (sweet and savoury crepes)

Samuels Catering (hot steak rolls, Yorkshire pudding wraps, cheese dogs)

Sona Foods (Indian cuisine)

Taartie (gourmet brownies, sourdough doughnuts)

Tan Rosie Foods Ltd (Caribbean sauces, pesto, crisps)

Torkard Cider; Woodman's Cider

Istanbul Grill (Turkish street food)

Kats Sweet Treats (sweets, chocolate-covered strawberries)