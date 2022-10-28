A famed member of the remarkable Forest side that won the league and two European Cups under Brian Clough, Larry also previously won the league and UEFA Cup at Liverpool under another legendary manager, Bill Shankly.

He will be at the pub on Baker Street on Sunday, October 30 from 12.30pm to chat with fans and customers alike ahead of Forest’s game with Arsenal at 2pm with more chat at half-time and then again after the game.

Forest legend Larry Lloyd will be making a guest appearance at the Byron's Rest in Hucknall the weekend. Photo: Jon Buckle/Getty Images

Richard Darrington, Byron’s landlord, said: “We should have a reasonable attendance for this.

"He’s going to speak about the past, his time at the club and the state of the club at the moment and it should be a really interesting afternoon."