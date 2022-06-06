Hucknall and Ashfield community thanked for taking part in Platinum Jubilee events

Hucknall and Ashfield residents have been thanked for taking part in hundreds of events across the district to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

By Shelley Marriott
Monday, 6th June 2022, 5:34 pm

There were dozens of street parties across the district, including in Hucknall, as communities came together in every part of the district.

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), Ashfield District Council leader, who attended several events over the weekend, said: “I’d like to thank the tens of thousands of residents who took part in hundreds of events of across our district.

“The last few years have been a nightmare for so many so it was great to see so many residents celebrating the amazing contribution Queen Elizabeth II has made.

Several street parties took place across Hucknall, including this one on Barbara Square

"From small street parties to the 1,000 or so that filled Selston Country Park, it was an amazing few days.

"The events passed without incident as Ashfield came together.

"Thank you to everyone, I am very proud of our district.”

